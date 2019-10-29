You’ll hear it from almost every head coach throughout the year.
“It’s too early to be thinking about the playoffs.”
And for the most part that’s true.
Teams that start 4-0 or even 5-0 aren’t guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, while 0-2 starts aren’t the end of the world.
Take Nicholas County for example.
Five weeks into the season the Grizzlies were sitting at 3-2, on the outside looking in with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Fast forward four weeks and they now sit comfortably in the Class AA ratings with winnable games against Westside and Princeton to close out the year.
After a win over Independence though on Friday night, Grizzlies head coach Gene Morris wasn’t shy when discussing the playoffs.
“Coming into the game, both teams were battling for playoff positioning,” Morris said. “It’s no secret Class AA is competitive again this year and each win is important. Throughout the season you try to take it week by week because so much can change, but here at the end it’s important to build some momentum and understand how each game impacts your playoff chances.”
Morris’ counterpart John H. Lilly is no stranger to that philosophy either.
Throughout the season Lilly worried more about improving his team in the present and facing the task ahead. That strategy worked well as the Patriots ripped off four straight wins after a 34-0 loss to Shady Spring. But now it’s all about taking care of business and making one last push for the playoffs for the Patriots, who will finish their season this Friday against another playoff hopeful in Wyoming East.
As it stands now, the Patriots are 6-3, but even a win doesn’t guarantee a playoff berth.
In 2017 PikeView finished its season 7-3 with a bye on the final week. Unfortunately the Panthers’ remarkable season went unrewarded as they fell short of the 16-team field, extending their playoff drought.
Indy was rated No. 17 going into the Nicholas County game, and will likely drop when the ratings are released later today. Despite those circumstances, Lilly, a long-time veteran who will forget more football than most will ever know has coached his way to the postseason with worse records.
“We control our own destiny,” Lilly said after the loss on Friday. “In 32 years of doing this, strange things happen. Several years ago, I told everybody we’d get in at 5-5 and everybody said no way because three things needed to happen and all three happened. I think 7-3 can get us in. I believe that. Probably nobody else will believe that, but I believe it. Strange things happen when you get into these rivalry games at the end of the year and that’s where everything is at. All we can do is control what we can.”
Unfortunately for Lilly’s squad, the road to 7-3 isn’t easy.
As the Patriots gear up for their regular season finale, they’ll welcome another team fighting for its playoff life Friday.
Wyoming East fell from the ranks of the unbeaten three weeks ago against Shady Spring, another playoff team, and stumbled again at Man. Both wins would’ve all but secured a home playoff game for the Warriors, but instead they tumbled from No. 5 in the ratings to No. 15.
Fortunately for the Warriors, and as Lilly said about his own team, they control their own destiny. A win over Indy Friday and again over Liberty in the final week will likely provide enough bonus points to secure a playoff game, albeit on the road.
The stakes are high, but the playoffs don’t come easy.