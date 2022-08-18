The boat ramp and trails are open year-round, however, workers will begin drawing down the lake during this time to reduce the growth of water shield, an aquatic plant which is known to take over ponds and lakes.
The conclusion of the summer camping season allows park officials to launch the first phase of the Lake Sherwood Great American Outdoors Act deferred maintenance projects with as little disruption to the public as possible. These projects are expected to be complete by the beginning of the spring camping season in May 2023.
The work this fall and winter includes:
Lower Pine Run Loop: remove existing flush toilet building and replacing with new precast concrete flush toilet.
West Shore Loop: remove existing vault toilets and replace with two new concrete vault toilets.
Upper Pine Run Loop: remove existing shower building and install new precast concrete shower building.
All new buildings will have new concrete pathways for improved user access.
Additional work to be completed includes asbestos abatement, removal of an existing well house, installation of a new RV pedestal for combined utilities, and remove/replace the wastewater lift station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.