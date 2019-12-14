For the first time in five years, there’s uncertainty in New Richmond.
After the graduation of a crop of all-staters, a run that yielded three Class AA championship appearances and title has seemingly come to an end.
Despite the losses to graduation, head coach Angie Boninsegna knows they can’t necessarily be replaced, but they can be filled.
“The last two years we’ve been depleted by graduation but we keep going,” Boninsegna said. “We only have one player that returns with a lot of playing time. We have some freshmen that will be good, but high school will probably a bit overwhelming to them at first. I don’t know if you can fill the holes we have, but you can try to replace them. We have a new personality with this bunch and that’s not a bad thing. We’ll be a lot different this year. We’re inexperienced in a way.”
Returning this year is just one starter from last year’s Class AA runner-up, second-team all-state point guard Sky Davidson.
As a former point guard herself, Boninsegna will rely heavily on the talented junior to command a relatively unexperienced unit.
“It’s always awesome to have your floor general back and she’s done a good job,” Boninsegna said of Davidson. “She’s one of three juniors that’s a leader for us. It’s valuable to have a player like her that’s played in so many big games and understands it so well. For her it’s an adjustment because she hasn’t played that much with our younger players. She understands there’s going to be an adjustment and will be patient with that.”
Though Davidson has most of the experience, sophomores Daisha Summers and Hannah Blankenship saw a modest amount of playing time off the bench for the Lady Warriors as well as junior Sarah Saunders.
“I think they worked hard in the offseason,” Boninsegna said of her returning players. “Hannah’s dealt with some physical ailments. She’s a great kid and a hard worker as well as a great shooter. Those are kids you want to have in any team environament. Daisha’s worked hard and her game improved and she’s super athletic. She’s our tallest kid, so she’ll have to play all over the court. She might play some wing for us or move to center in our smaller lineups.
“Sarah came in last year in the sectionals and regionals and gave us some good minutes. She’s physical down low and will help clean up on the boards. You can tell they all worked hard in the offseason.”
As far as new faces go, Boninsegna anticipates some contributions from her freshman class.
“I expect them to come in and help us,” Boninsegna said. “We have mostly freshmen on the team with just six players returning from last year. Kayley Bane is a kid that shoots the ball well, Abby Russell is aggressive and can play point guard for us which will help us move Skylar off the ball occasionally too and Colleen Lookabill is a really athletic girl that will come in and help. She’s scrappy.”
Boninsegna’s new look Lady Warriors will be tested immediately.
After a home game against Nicholas County, the group will have eight straight games against a tough slate featuring Westside and Class AAA Parkerburg South. But there’s a method to Boninsegna’s madness.
“We like the road and away games when we set up our schedule,” Boninsegna said. “I like to play our earlier games on the road because mid-season is kind of a grind. I’d like for us to go through that grind at home. It also challenges us and I like challenges for our kids. I think at this point we just need to improve every practice.”
