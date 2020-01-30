Lady Spartans hunt down T'Wolves

For the second consecutive year Greenbrier East and Spring Valley tipped off for the right to play in the Big Atlantic Classic championship.
Unfortunately for the visitors from Wayne County, the result were more of the same — a double digit loss.
Greenbrier East forwards Amya Damon and Haley McClure wrecked havoc on the Timberwolves’ offense, helping force 26 turnovers as the Lady Spartans advanced to the Big Atlantic Championship with a 78-53 win at the armory Thursday night.
Behind the transition scoring of the sophomore Damon, the Lady Spartans built a 25-9 first quarter lead that went a long way in deciding the game.
“Amya’s a heck of a player,” Greenbrier East head coach and W.Va Governor Jim Justice said. “She’s gonna cause a lot of people heartaches in transition because she’s tough. We’ve really been able to speed her up and you’re really seeing that now.”
Damon’s impact on the game was felt early.
After a 3-pointer from Spring Valley’s Sydney Meredith made it an 8-7 game with East ahead, the Lady Spartans ended the quarter on a 17-2 run, with Damon’s defense turning into transition layups, scoring eight straight that way.
“We switch defenses a lot,” Justice said. “The thing with that team is they can really shoot the basketball, so to hold them to 53 points is good. I think considering it wasn’t pretty against Woodrow but to come back the way we did tonight, I think it was okay.”
Though the Timberwolves didn’t quit.
“They got a lot of offensive rebounds in that first quarter and that hurt us,” Spring Valley head coach Bo Miller said. “With their second chance points, we dug ourselves a huge hole. We had some unforced turnovers out of our guards and we got down so far we just had to press to get back in it.”
The switch to a pressure defense ignited Spring Valley as it took its turn forcing turnovers.
Late in the second quarter a 3-pointer and a layup from Brea Saunders made it a 34-23 game, with the deficit trimmed to seven moments later.
“That’s how we like to play, press press press,” Miller said. “But we got in foul trouble. We had three girls with three fouls at the half and it’s hard to press when you’ve got three subs in and give them credit, they’re a good team.”
Unfortunately for Spring Valley it never could get the deficit back to single digits as East closed the half on a 7-1 run and the closest the visitors would come throughout the rest of the night was 11 points in the third quarter.
With the win under its belt, East will turn it’s attention to Saturday’s 7:20 matchup against University. For the Lady Spartans there will be extra motivation. In addition to picking up a win against a ranked Class AAA opponent, the game will be rematch of last year’s Class AAA state semifinal game in which University won.
“I think we’ll be a little motivated,” Justice said. “They’ve still got some of their really good players from that team like (Ashton Boggs) and they’re really quality players. Everything’s going to be tougher now, but you’ve just got to keep building. We’re going through a tough stretch right now where we’ll get University and Woodrow and George Washington soon. It’s getting out her now, but that’s good.”
McClure scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds for Greenbrier East while Taylor Dunbar added 12. Sydney Meredith led Spring Valley with 20 while Brea Saunders scored 15. Spring Valley will play in today’s consolation game against PikeView at 2 p.m.
Spring Valley
Brea Saunders 15, Hallie Bailey 4, Sydney Meredith 20, Ella Edwards 4, Caroline Asbury 2, Jenn Christopher 6, Victorian Asbury 2
Greenbrier East
Amya Damon 19, Emma Dotson 9, Taylor Dunbar 12, Kate Perkins 9, Haley McClure 16, Cadence Stewart 6, Brooke Davis 7
SV: 9 19 16 9 — 53
GE: 25 16 22 15 — 78
3-pointers — SV: 8 (Saunders 3, Meredith 5); GE: 6 (Dotson 1, McClure 1, Perkins 1, Stewart 2, Davis 1); Fouled Out — SV: Edwards