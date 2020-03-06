Lady Panthers returning to state tourney for first time since 2013

gardner — The past three seasons the PikeView High girls basketball team has had to travel to play in the regional co-final.
All three of those trips ended the same way with the end of the Lady Panthers season but in front of their home crowd they could not be stopped.
PikeView made over half of its shots as it broke free of Wyoming East to win 83-51 Thursday night and advance to the Class AA state tournament for the first time since 2013.
“It’s an awesome feeling, I just thank God for this and you can’t hardly explain the feeling to be going upstate. We talked about it at the beginning of the season and now it’s actually a reality,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said.
The win earned PikeView (17-8) the sixth seed in the Class AA state tournament and it will play third-seed Fairmont Senior (20-5) Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Charleston.
It was the third consecutive meeting in the regional co-final game between the teams but the first at PikeView High School.
Having won two of the three games the teams played in the regular season the Lady Panthers were confident but knew how dangerous the Lady Warriors (15-7) were.
The PikeView defense was smothering all night as Wyoming East was forced into tough shots and the Lady Warriors only made 24.5 percent of their attempts from the field.
“It’s something we’ve been work for four years now and its a dream,” PikeView senior Makenzee Shrewsbury said.
Wyoming East started the second quarter with a pair of threes and a jump shot to go ahead 20-17 and force PikeView to call a time out.
Out of the break the Lady Panther defense forced a pair of turnovers while the offense reignited and when on a 20-9 run to end the half.
Shrewsbury was a key part of that draining a pair of three-pointers and scoring nine points in the second quarter after a scoreless first.
The outside shooting of Shrewsbury and Perdue opened up the Wyoming East defense which was protecting the post.
“We told Makenzee if she was open take the shot and when our guards are hitting that just opens up our post and she was hitting and it was crucial,” Miller said.
Shrewsbury and Perdue tied for a team-high 16 points as five players scored in double figures.
The lead kept on building in the second half as the Lady Panthers made eight-of-19 shots while the Lady Warriors only made four of their 19 field goals in the quarter.
PikeView extended the lead to 20 late in the third quarter as it was able to find success getting into the post.
“We wanted to go out with a bang and I feel like we definitely came out here and did that tonight,” PikeView senior forward Shiloh Bailey said.
Stopping the six-foot Bailey and six-foot-two Laken McKinney is opponents priority when facing PikeView and that’s what Wyoming East did.
They had a combined 10 points in the first half but were affecting the game with the attention drawn to the opening up space for the PikeView perimeter players.
“We knew coming into this game that they were going to pack it in and we knew that our guards were going to have to step it up and hit some shots this game and they definitely did that,” Bailey said.
Early in the third quarter a three-pointer by Purdue from in front of her bench was wide but McKinney scooped up the rebound, Her shot was off the rim but Shrewsbury got the offensive rebound and as she was falling backwards to the free throw scored the bucket and drew a foul.
McKinney grabbed eight rebounds and Bailey had 10 with both of them scoring 14 points.
Unable to counter the size of PikeView Wyoming East struggled to score in the post as McKinney and Bailey blocked a combined eight shots.
Knowing that they had the advantage in the post on defense PikeView knew it had to contest every shot from the perimeter.
“We knew that they were going to come out shooting, they got a couple good shooters and we knew what we had to do,” Shrewsbury said. “We just had to contest those shots and just hope for the best.”
Sky Davidson led Wyoming East with 18 points but was the focus of PikeView’s defensive attention.
The Lady Warriors knocked down six-of-22 three-pointers with Davidson and Abby Russell making three each.
“We were containing the guards and it made a difference. Our post were stepping up when needed,” Miller said. “It was a heck of a defensive job.”
Outside of Davidson no other player scored in double figures as Wyoming East’s season ends without a state tournament appearance. The past two seasons the Lady Warriors have finished runner-up in Class AA but only returned one started this year.
They will return everybody next year and will only have three seniors on the roster.
PikeView started the game strong opening up a 7-0 lead but then Wyoming East saw Davidson split a pair of free throws and make a layup to get the offense going. A three by Russell and two layups for Sarah Saunders gave the Lady Warriors the lead.
“Our emotions were high starting out but once we settled into the game I knew we were fine,” McKinney said. “We knew it was our last game on our home court and it could potentially been our last game ever so we had to give it all we had.”
As the lead continued to build it set in that the Lady Panthers would advance to the state tournament in Miller’s final season in charge.
Senior point guard Hope Craft scored 11 points drained all four of her free throws in the final quarter.
The five seniors have been playing together since sixth grade and walked off their home court to a standing ovation when substituted in the final minutes.
“We’ve been through more than teams could ever imagine together and we’ve been together since sixth grade so this is the way we wanted to leave,” Bailey said.
PikeView 83, Wyoming East 51
WYOMING EAST (15-7)
Sky Davidson 6 3-5 18, Hannah Blankenship 0 3-3 3, Daisha Summers 2 3-3 7, Sarah Saunders 3 0-0 6, Abby Russell 3 0-2 9, Kayley Bane 0 4-6 4, Colleen Lookabill 1 1-4 3, Laken Toler 0 1-3 1, Team 15 15-26 51.
PIKEVIEW (17-8)
Laken McKinney 5 4-7 14, Shiloh Bailey 5 4-6 14, Makenzee Shrewsbury 6 2-5 16, Hope Craft 2 7-7 11, Olivia Boggess 0 0-0 0, Hannah Perdue 4 6-6 16, Anyah Brown 1 2-2 4, Haley Cole 2 0-0 4, Tori Coburn 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Brinkley 1 0-0 2, Team 27 25-33 83.
Wyoming East… 12 17 11 11 — 51
PikeView………. 13 24 21 25 — 83
3-point goals — WE 6 (Davidson 3, Russell 3), PV 4 (Shrewsbury 2, Perdue 3). Total fouls: WE 23, PV 21. Fouled out — WE Russell, Saunders, Blankenship. Technicals — WE coaches on bench 2, PV Bailey.