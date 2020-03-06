Lady Panthers returning to state tourney for first time since 2013

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.