Lady Golden Bears suffer season ending-loss in RSC quarterfinal

The WVU Tech women’s soccer team had a glaring issue coming into Saturday’s River States Conference tournament quarterfinal.
They had shut out their previous three opponents, but all three games ended in 0-0, double overtime ties.
The Lady Golden Bears were looking to find some momentum on offense against a Point Park team they thoroughly handled in a 3-1 win on Oct. 24.
Unfortunately for Tech, it was more of the same as its season came to an end in a 2-0 loss to Point Park at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
“We definitely wanted to try and do a better job of keeping the ball at our feet coming in,” Tech head coach Kate Franks-Carr said. “We tend to give it up pretty easily and we knew that if we had the ball for the majority of the game, we’d have the best opportunities to score and hopefully make some changes.
“Today wasn’t on for us. It’s a constant battle of fighting through a long season and fighting through some injuries and exhaustion and being with the same people everyday for that long can be tedious.”
“It’s very hard to be there and show up mentally everyday and today we just didn’t do that.”
For the Lady Golden Bears, it was their inability to capitalize on their shots in the first half that plagued them.
They held the visitors from Point Park to just two shots in the first half, firing seven of their own, but a second half spurt was ultimately the difference.
Park drew first blood in the 48th minute when Taylor Goldstrohm’s goal gave it a 1-0 lead, followed seven minutes later by another from Tia Horew, making it 2-0.
Tech still out-shot their foes 8-6 in the second half, but none of their attempts found the net as Point Park answered with nine saves.
“Quite honestly, the last time we played them, the first half at least, was the worst first half I’ve ever seen my team play,” Point Park head coach Bethanie Moreschi said. “I told them that at halftime and I think they would all agree. We had to watch that game back a few times to talk about tactics this week and even when we watched it back we were like ‘Who is this team?’ That wasn’t us.
“We were kind of able to have that redemption idea in our head, knowing we didn’t prove ourselves last time and being bale to make a stand. Our gameplan this time was to posses and wait for opportunities. Their goalie is incredible; she’s aggressive and plays high and we knew that would be a problem for us. We were looking break down the defense and get a ball defeat and that’s what we were able to do and that’s where our goals came in.”
In their first year under Franks-Carr, the Lady Golden Bears finish the season at 6-6-3, but have laid the groundwork for a rising program.
“I think for a first season we definitely did well,” Franks-Carr said. “We definitely did better than they did last season and that’s speaks for itself. Playing with the players we had this season was a challenge, so learning how I could play them differently and put them in different positions was this year’s challenge and next years will be moving forward from that.
“Now we have people in different positions, we have a different recruiting class coming in that’s going to make a difference, so we’re going to be able to move forward from just making changes and playing with what we have and learning to play more with each other.”
