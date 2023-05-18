Harold Gene Lane, 46, of Kopperston, was found guilty March 30 of third offense domestic battery, attempting to disarm an officer, battery on an officer, and person prohibited from possessing firearms, according to Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop.
On May 16, Lane was sentenced, by Wyoming County Circuit Judge Mike Cochrane, to one to five years, one to five years, one year, and one year, respectively, with sentences to be served consecutively – for a total of four to 10 years in prison.
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Sgt. Logan Cook and Cpl. Justin Grimmette investigated the crimes.
Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton, Cook, Grimmette, and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.
“I’m proud to serve alongside these professionals,” Bishop said.
“We work hard as a team every day to provide a premier criminal justice system to the good citizens of Wyoming County.”
