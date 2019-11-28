morgantown – We all face moments of despair.
It’s a part of life, all of ours.
Vic Koenning, West Virginia’s defensive coordinator, understands that and is thankful on this Thanksgiving to have one of his behind him.
It came when he was a young coach, an Oklahoman where football was always king, who found his way to Kansas State where he was a three-time starter and team captain.
This was before Bill Snyder got there, which meant the teams weren’t really very good, although they must have been fun at times.
Koenning remembers hosting a recruit one time, not what you’d call a physically impressive prospect.
His name was Gary Patterson and you will hear a lot Saturday when West Virginia plays at TCU, where Patterson has been head coach for 20 years.
At the time, 1980, Patterson was a junior college player looking to transfer.
“He came into K-State and I took him on his recruiting visit. He doesn’t look like much as far as a big statured guy but I did send him a picture a few years ago of him on the sideline. I’m not going to tell you the response I got on that,” Koenning said.
“If I remember right, I took him to a fraternity party and we may have absconded with a half keg or something like that,” he said.
“He and I became friends,” Patterson said earlier this year during the preseason Big 12 Media Day. “He’s always been a good dude.”
Patterson remembers that his playing career ended before his senior year, which was also Koenning’s senior year.
“My senior year, I didn’t play,” he said. “I was kind of like a player-coach, like a student assistant. I actually ended up coaching Vic a little bit.”
They weren’t really buddies away from football, but they respected each other.
Anyway, they both went their own way on their coaching careers, Koenning starting at Memphis and became the defensive backs coach, then the defensive coordinator at Wyoming and then, in 2002, after three years in which they struggled a tad.
OK, more than a tad going 1-10, 2-9 and 2-10, he found himself looking for work.
That brought him to a coaches convention, which is sort of like a fraternity party with football talk and job interviews.
It was an experience he hasn’t forgotten yet.
“When you get fired and go to a coach’s convention, you almost get treated like you have pleurisy,” he said. “All the head coaches, they see you and they look away. They don’t want to make eye contact. It’s bad. It’s a sad deal.
“That’s why I don’t like to go to coaching conventions because there might be a lot of great coaches walking 20 years, trying to get jobs.”
While there, he ran back into Gary Patterson.
“For me, it’s a sad deal, but Gary couldn’t have been nicer,” he said.
“I was kind of his guy when he was let go as a head coach at Wyoming,” Patterson said. “I just kind of took him in and said, ‘Look, it’s not the end of the world.’ You’re always helping people move forward. The football gods will get even with you.”
“He’s a friend. We have been friends. We don’t talk all the time, but when his folks passed away recently I reached out to him and his brother.” Koenning said.
Koenning admires the way Patterson has climbed through the ranks, stringing together a record of 172-69 for a .714 winning percentage.
“I know he went through the hard way. He was coaching in one of those leagues, might have been for only a couple of games. He was out on the West Coast a long time. He had to work his way and scratch and claw,” Koenning said.
That might be the understatement of all time. Patterson coached at Tennessee Tech, UC Davis, Cal Lutheran, Pittsburg State, Sonoma State, then briefly with the Oregon Lightning Bolts “in one of those leagues,” Utah State, Navy and New Mexico before winding up at TCU as defensive coordinator, then head coach.
“I did go visit him one time to take notes about all his different coverages and after about three minutes I said ‘I can’t figure this out so I ain’t gonna worry about it,’” Koenning said. “He’s a pretty detailed guy so he’ll do what he does and we’ll do what we do and whoever wants it the most will probably win.”
And so it goes.
