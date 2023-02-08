First Lady Cathy Justice and the West Virginia Department of Education are inviting West Virginia students to participate in a Knighting Bench Design Contest.
All 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade students who are public, private, or homeschooled are urged to participate in this Student Artist Series contest.
Last year, the First Lady’s Student Artist Series challenged students to design an original sword for the Golden Horseshoe Knighting Ceremony.
“The response was so tremendous for the sword design contest that we were inspired to create a new knighting bench,” Justice said.
“Both of these items will be used for many years to come, and I can’t wait to see the innovative designs that come out of this contest.”
Eligible students are asked to use their creative talent to construct a knighting bench for the ceremonial custom of knighting top eighth grade West Virginia history students as they become Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.
Entries must be submitted by Feb. 21.
The top five finalists will be announced by March 1.
Each finalist will partner with a West Virginia Career and Technical Education Center to bring their design to life and be judged by a panel of distinguished judges.
The first place winner will be selected by May 1.
Design and submission information for the Knighting Bench Contest can be found online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Axw1CysIIW9O2zrB_Hsf5qLkLBgeSjcp/view.
For more information, contact James Coble at jcoble@k12.wv.us or Tim Elliott at tbelliott@k12.wv.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.