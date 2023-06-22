A key section of the King Coal Highway and a portion of the Beckley Z-Way bypass project were among 25 projects in the June 13 bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The King Coal Highway project will extend the existing four-lane highway about 1.5 miles, from Mountain View, and create a connector to the town of Gilbert, along Gilbert Creek.
The project will be funded with money from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
The King Coal Highway is a 95-mile four-lane highway that will run through Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, and Wayne counties, along or near U.S. 52.
The highway will connect U.S. 119 near Williamson to Interstate 77 in Bluefield and is intended to open the Mountain State’s coalfields to economic development and connect the region with markets to the north and south, according to state officials.
It is part of a federally designated north-south corridor running from Michigan’s upper peninsula to the Carolinas.
Construction on a Mercer County section of the King Coal Highway is slated to be completed by early fall, according to officials. Located between Bluefield and Interstate 77, the section starts and ends at Airport Road, on W.Va. 123. The road will cross Christine Elmore West Bridge near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Princeton Avenue and merge into John Nash Boulevard, which links with Interstate 77.
The Beckley Z-Way project connects Beaver with South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley and is designed to ease congestion in the area by widening and relocating a portion of U.S. 19.
Funding for the project also comes from the governor’s Roads to Prosperity program.
Additional projects in the June 13 bid letting included the following:
• Big Tribble Bridge relocation and replacement, Marshall County.
• District 5 guardrail replacement.
• Meadow Bridge and area ADA ramps, Fayette and Greenbrier counties.
• Hedgesville ADA ramps, Berkeley County.
• Ridgely ADA ramps, Mineral County.
• Main Street ADA ramps, Clay County.
• Big Otter to Frametown Road paving, Interstate 79, Braxton and Clay counties.
• East Street ADA ramps, Parkersburg, Wood County.
• West Main Street and area ADA ramps, Grafton and Flemington, Taylor County.
• McKown Creek Arch Bridge replacement, Roane County.
• District 9 guardrail replacement.
• Osborne Mills Bridge replacement, Roane County.
• District 4 guardrail replacement.
• U.S. 22 Mainline Bridge rehabilitation, Brooke County.
• U.S. 33 ADA ramps, Ripley, Ravenswood and Cottageville, Jackson County.
• Paint Creek Arch Bridge replacement, Fayette County.
• Fairplain to Ripley Road paving, Interstate 77, Jackson County.
• District 5 WVDOH headquarters wastewater treatment system, Burlington, Mineral County.
• Warm Springs Avenue traffic signal, Martinsburg, Berkeley County.
• Vermillion Street traffic signal, Athens, Mercer County.
• Farmdale sidewalk extension, pedestrian and bicycle facility, Cabell County.
• District 1 guardrail replacement.
• Willey Street (U.S. 119) paving, Morgantown, Monongalia County.
Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH engineer’s estimate and by what percentage, according to a press release.
In cases where a bid is above the engineer’s estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates.
Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer, according to the press release.
When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system.
A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time.
Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division.
Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project, according to the press release.
