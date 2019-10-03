charleston — The Kimball Post Office, located at 28499 Coal Heritage Road, is going to re-open, according to The Appalachian District.
The facility had been damaged in February during a storm and required repair.
Patrons are welcomed to a Customer Appreciation/Grand Opening on Wednesday, Oct. 16 where refreshments will be served from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Kimball Post Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Kimball Post Office offers sales of stamps, money orders, packaging supplies, and have PO Boxes available for rent. They will also carry Expedited packaging (free Priority Flat-Rate boxes and envelopes) for added convenience in mailing packages.