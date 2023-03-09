West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is reminding schools and parents of the April 14 deadline for the office’s seventh Kids Kick Opioids contest.
The contest provides an opportunity for students to learn the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse.
It has also given many an outlet to express the personal impact of opioid abuse upon their lives and that of their loved ones, according to a press release.
“Every year, the Kids Kick Opioids contest exposes the immeasurable talent and creativity of the students in our elementary and middle schools,” Morrisey said.
“Their entries viscerally demonstrate that the opioid epidemic resonates in classrooms across West Virginia.
“Kids Kick Opioids gives students an outlet to express their concerns, while using the creativity and talent of all participants to raise awareness of the epidemic.”
Kids Kick Opioids has drawn more than 14,400 entries since its inception.
Students can work individually or in groups.
Submissions may include drawings, poems, letters or anything that can promote awareness.
The winning entry will appear as a statewide newspaper public service announcement.
Regional winners will be displayed in the State Capitol.
Thousands of West Virginians have lost their lives to a drug overdose, many of which were opioid-related.
Morrisey has fought the epidemic on multiple fronts, he said in the press release, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.
The attorney general has also battled the opioid crisis with civil litigation, multi-state initiatives, funding to target opioid abuse, criminal prosecutions, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education, according to the press release.
Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, April 14, and mailed to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.; State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E; Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.