Korbin James Henry will celebrate his seventh birthday Feb. 19. Korbin lives with his parents, John and Amanda Henry, and is the best brother to his sisters Kenzie and Katelynn. He attends first grade at Daniels Elementary. Korbin loves watching WVU football and basketball games, sweets, and building forts.
Kids Birthday Korbin James Henry
VICTOR [ndash] Gary R. Legg, 72, of Victor passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home. Born on May 1, 1948, in Victor, he was the son of the late Rufus Randolph Legg and Vesta Pruna Neff Legg. Gary loved to tell stories and going hunting, fishing, mowing his grass and watching wild…
Danny Wayne Blankenship, 63, of Kopperston, WV, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Funeral service 1pm Sunday, February 7th, in Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial in Blankenship Family Cemetery, Fanrock. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Patricia Gail Dillon, 64, of Oceana, WV, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley. Burial noon Monday, February 8th, at Glen Fork Community Cemetery, Glen Fork, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Richard Snuffer of Jumping Branch, WV, went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021. A celebration of Richard's life will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel. To read more about Richard's life and leave online condolences please visit www.calfeefh.com.…