Testing for COVID-19 ticked back up to a more aggressive posture on Wednesday as the Department of Health and Human Resources reported an additional 2,780 lab results from its Tuesday afternoon tally.
Of those, 26 were positive, pushing down the state’s overall positive test result rate to 2.09 percent.
From April 28 to May 4, the state was averaging 2,037 late results per day. From May 5 to May 11, the daily average was 1,476, according to a study by Sean O’Leary, a policy analyst with West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy.
The state agency has collected 65,706 lab results in total, 1,404 of which were positive.
The DHHR also reported the death of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, the state’s 59th and the county’s 13th, second most of the state’s 55 counties only to Jackson County’s 16 deaths.
According to the state DHHR website, 855 people have recovered from their COVID-19 infection. There are 52 hospitalized, with five on a ventilator and four in ICU.
Fayette County reported two additional positive results on Wednesday, pushing its total to 36.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (196), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (23), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (92), Kanawha (188), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).
