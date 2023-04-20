"The prayer of a righteous man in powerful and effective." (James 5:16). America needs prayer!
Billy Graham believed in the world-changing power of prayer. On April 17, 1952, former President Harry Truman signed Pulic Law 830324 which stated the one day a year the president of the United States would declare a National Day of Prayer. Former President Ronald Readan signed the amendment into law on Thursday, May 8, 1988 for the first Thursday of May natioinwide unanimously amended y the U.S. Congress for a National Day of Prayer.
We must know that government cannot fix the moral decay we are experiencing in our nation. America has ecome a broken nation. We are seeing lawlessness on the rise and racial tensions, slong with many other sexual perersioins being forced upon us daily. We as a nation which has been called "One Nation Under God", but are we really? We must have a spiritual and moral awakening. There was a great awakening in 11800 when God sue people on the James River in Virginia who started praying and a great revival swept across America. In 1857, Wall Street collapsed and there was a panic everywhere but there was a prayer meeting on Fulton Street in New York City and once again revival swept across America.
The desperate need for prayer is needed daily Christians and not just limited to one day a week in a church on Sunday morning. Jesus saud, " Is it not written, My House will be called a house of prayer for all nations? But you have made it a den of thieves?" (Mark 11:17). The very footprints of Jesus are across this nation shoud be in the chrches. Each church should be a house of prayer for the deep needs of our nation.
