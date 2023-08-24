Gov. Jim Justice held a signing ceremony Aug. 23 for Senate Bill 1038, which provides just over $3 million to the West Virginia National Guard for use at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – South (MCA South), in Montgomery.
The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy, which has now graduated more than 5,000 West Virginians, is designed to give academically-challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education.
“These young men and women face challenges today that most of us never had to deal with growing up,” Justice said.
“This academy is changing lives for the better and giving many of these kids a second chance.
“When I think about our West Virginia National Guard, I salute them over and over. I cannot thank them enough for everything they do, including their incredible work here at MCA South. With this bill, we are going to make it even better,” the governor said.
The funding will allow MCA South to repair outdated HVAC systems, upgrade security equipment, and improve cadet living conditions by renovating outdated latrines and water waste systems.
The academy, which is housed at the former location of West Virginia Tech, has experienced problems with aging facilities since the college closed in 2015.
The state allowed the National Guard to gain control of the facilities in 2018 to establish a second Mountaineer Challenge Program in addition to the main Mountaineer Challenge Academy in Kingwood.
To be accepted into the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy, participants must be 16 to 18 years of age on opening day, educationally at-risk, free of illegal drugs, mentally and physically capable to participate in the program, not currently under indictment or convicted of a felony offense, among other requirements.
The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy trains and mentors selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society using the “Eight Core Components” – academic excellence, life coping skills, job skills, health and hygiene, responsible citizenship, service to the community, leadership/followership, and physical fitness – in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one year post-residential follow-up program.
