Justice Dept. watchdog opens probe of response to riot

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. Snow mixing in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.