Justice Dept. rolls out new program to combat gun violence

AP PhotoFILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a tour of a federal prison in Edgefield, S.C. Barr plans to promote a crime-fighting initiative Tuesday, Nov. 12 in New Mexico as the state struggles to curb some of the highest property and violent crimes rates in the nation. Barr is joining U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington and other federal authorities in Albuquerque to announce the arrests of 300 fugitives suspected of violent crimes, according to the Justice Department. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)