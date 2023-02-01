Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History announced the winners of the fifth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.
Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition called for one-of-a-kind postcard designs illustrating a favorite West Virginia park (state, city, or county).
Selected postcard artwork will be used by the Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
Winners were chosen in three categories – elementary, middle, and high school – along with a Best of Show award.
Olivia Miller’s rendition of “Blackwater Falls” was selected Best of Show. She attends Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kanawha County.
• Elementary school winners:
“Simple Gristmill,” by Ryan Lilly, Sophia Christian Academy, Raleigh County, first place;
“West Virginia Postcard,” by Tinley Williams, Ripley Elementary, Jackson County, second.
“West Virginia Postcard,” by Joy Sayre, Ripley Elementary, Jackson County, third.
• Middle school winners:
“Blackwater Falls,” by Olivia Miller, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County, first place.
“Seneca State Forest,” by Ethan Floyd, Lincoln Middle School, Harrison County, second.
“Beauty at Hawk’s Nest,” by Charlotte Ray Lawson, Lincoln Middle School, Harrison County, third.
• High school winners:
“Holly River Beauty,” by Emmalea Warden, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, Mason County, first place.
“Kanawha State Forest,” by Rhubarb Ronan, Huntington High School, Cabell County, second.
“West Virginia’s Backyard,” by Jocelyn Baker, Huntington High School, Cabell County, third.
Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25.
An exhibition of all selected entries is on display outside the Governor’s Office at the State Capitol in Charleston.
