Judicial County Court candidate Tomi Peck

Tomi Peck, the incumbent, is running for Judicial County Court — Division 5
Editor's Note: Donny Plumley, the other candidate in this race, did not return his questionnaire.
● Tell our readers about yourself.
I am a life-long resident of Raleigh County. I was raised by parents who taught me to have a strong work ethic and the importance of church. I have dedicated my life to the protection and service of the citizens of Raleigh County.
I rose to the rank of captain at the Beckley Police Department before retiring with a spotless and decorated service record. I continued serving the community with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department as a school safety officer and was chief of police at the Sophia Police Department for two years.
I worked a total of 32 years in law enforcement and obtained Bachelor and Master degrees. I became familiar with the criminal and civil laws which gave me the ability to fill the position as magistrate immediately. I have been a magistrate for two terms and during that time my knowledge of law has increased dramatically.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
I want to continue to work with the public and ensure all parties have equal justice. I care deeply for the citizens of Raleigh County and want to continnue to be a steward of the public trust and will always remembe that I took an oath to act in the pubic interest.
I am able to work as part of a team and have always been able to get along with all the personnel in all of the offices at the courthouse. I am always willing to assist any office in any way because it is all about making the system work smoothly and for the pepole. I have great leadership skills that were learned from being a supervisor in law enforcement. However, each magistrate runs his own office the way he or she wants to under the Supreme Court guidelines, so leadership is not extremely important in this job. You cannot tell another magistrate how to run his or her office, so you only run your own office and assist when possible.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
The one thing I regret in life is not spending more time with my family and friends. I became so consumed in my work as a law enforcement officer that sometimes I did not slow down to enjoy my family and friends as much as I should have. I always took the time for family but most holidays I volunteered to work, so Christmas and Thanksgiving I was always working for that extra dollar, and to give another officer the day off with his family. It is true than in a blink of an eye everything can change.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of?
One thing that I am most proud of is my career in law enforcement is becoming the first female at the Beckley Police Department to achieve the rank of captain. I enjoy helping people, especially the most vulnerable and the youth. One of my favorite duties at the police department was serving as the juvenile officer for 10 years. This duty gave me the opportunity to help shape the lives and families throughout the area. It also gave me the opportunity to be instrumental in the building of the skate park located on Eisenhower Dr.