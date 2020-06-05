Judicial County Court candidate Rick Jones

Rick Jones, the incumbent, is running for Judicial County Court — Division 3
● Tell our readers about yourself.
I am a father of three and a pawpaw of four. I am a U.S. Army Veteran of three years, and a retired West Virginia state trooper of 22 years. I am also a graduate of Bluefield State College. I have served as a Raleigh County magistrate for the past 19 years, first being elected in 2000.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
All of my adult life has been dedicated to serving the citizens of West Virginia and Raleigh County. I have found it most rewarding, to have been able to serve for so long. It takes years of experience to be able to understand people and know how they react to different situations. As a retired state trooper, I felt honored from the beginning to be able to fulfill this position. Now, with 19 years of experience as a magistrate, I am more than qualified to do this job, and its responsibilities. My experience speaks for itself. I have dealt with all types of crime since I have been in office. I know how many people are hurting in our area, for so many reasons, and want to help with these issues, while staying within my judicial guidelines.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
Before my wife passed away in September of 2018, I wish I had spent more time with her. She was sick for about a year, and we thought that we would have more time together.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of?
This is easy for me. I come from a family who had nothing. When I was growing up, to becoming a West Virginia state trooper and to being elected in one of the largest counties in this state as a magistrate, it’s a very humbling experience for me.