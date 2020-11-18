Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border

AP PhotoFILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, immigrants seeking asylum walk at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, in Dilley, Texas. A federal judge on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, ordered the Trump administration to stop expelling immigrant children who cross the southern border alone, halting a policy that has resulted in thousands of rapid deportations of minors during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)