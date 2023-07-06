John Cooke was an American patriot and a pioneer who is known as Wyoming County’s first permanent settler, according to historians. His arrival in this country, however, was not voluntary.
A son of John Cooke I (1730-1756) and Elizabeth Gurney-Cooke (1728-?) of London, England, John Cooke II was about 16 years old when he accepted an invitation to participate in a day on board a ship anchored on the Thames River, near London, including a trip down the river to Liverpool, then back, according to G.P. Goode (1868-1957), the county’s official historian for more than five decades.
Cooke had reportedly invited Nellie Pemberton, who lived in Scotland but was then visiting in London, to dinner on the ship.
Instead of sailing back up the river to London as planned, the ship continued on to Virginia. None of the children, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years, ever returned home, according to historians.
Many of them died during the journey.
Carefully limited to the “unprivileged classes,” such kidnappings were conveniently overlooked by the British authorities in order to provide labor for plantation owners in the colonies, according to Goode.
The shanghaied children who survived the voyage were sold as indentured servants to Virginia planters, who by a not-so-strange coincidence, met the ship and were prepared to pay for their passage, according to historian Paul Ray Blankenship (1940-2010).
John and Nellie were bought by the same planter. John completed his term, then worked a while longer to complete Nellie’s term.
“John Cooke and Nellie Pemberton were married about 1775 and established their home in Shenandoah County, Virginia,” according to Blankenship.
Their first three children – Thomas (1776-1854), John Jr. “Old Jack” (1778-1858), and their only daughter, born about 1780 – were born in Shenandoah.
Indian uprisings in the western part of Virginia and along the Ohio River called Cooke to military duty in 1774, according to historians.
“A member of Captain Buford’s Bedford County Riflemen, Cooke marched with General Andrew Lewis to meet the forces of Cornstalk, Chief of the Northern Confederacy, at Point Pleasant. Before the actual fighting began in this battle, however, John, and others were dispatched to Fort Clendenin for supplies; nevertheless, he is listed on the Point Pleasant Monument as a soldier in that battle,” according to a history project commissioned by the West Virginia Department of Education in 1940.
Some historians now believe the Battle of Point Pleasant, October 11, 1774, to be the first battle of the American Revolution, according to Blankenship.
When the Revolutionary War began to fully grip the American countryside, Cooke left his wife and infant son in January 1777 to enlist in Col. James Woods’ Eighth Virginia Regiment of the Continental Army. He was discharged from the Continental Army on Dec. 29, 1779, Blankenship’s research indicates.
Cooke served under Capts. Jonathan Langdon, Abraham Hite, and George Waite. He was also part of Col. James Wood’s regiment, the 8th Virginia Continentals, and served in the company commanded by Capt. Jonathan Langdon, as well as the 12th Va. Regiment, and for three years was generally stationed in the lines of New York and at Valley Forge, near Philadelphia, Pa. He was in the Battle of Monmouth, N.J., under Col. Morgan and later with Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, according to Goode.
About 1783, Cooke and his wife left the Shenandoah Valley with their three children and moved to the Narrows of New River, in Montgomery County, Va. At the Narrows, two more children were born, William (1784-1853) and James (1786-1864).
Before the family left the New River Valley, Cooke and Nellie’s only daughter, whose name may have been Natalie, married a man, whose name may have been Campbell, and then moved southward, perhaps to North Carolina, according to Blankenship’s research.
In lieu of pay for military service, Cooke accepted two land grants in 1785 in what is now Wyoming County.
Dated Aug. 14, 1785, and under the signature of James Monroe, Governor of Virginia, Cooke received a land patent of 92 acres located on Little Laurel Fork, which would be at present-day Jesse, where James Cooke, the youngest son, settled.
A second grant, presumably of the same date, included most of the land within present Oceana and included land extending west of Oceana to the edge of the Edward McDonald tract and toward Huff Creek, all of which included several hundred acres, according to historians.
Cooke also received at least two additional grants of land – one in 1810 for 170 acres on Little Laurel of Guyan and another in 1812 for 30 acres on Clearfork.
Historians believe Cooke traveled over southwestern Virginia (now West Virginia) and selected the land he later secured by government patent in present Wyoming County while scouting through the area on military duty, according to Goode’s research.
In 1793, Cooke and his 17-year-old son Thomas served with Capt. Hugh Caperton as rangers at Fort Lee (Charleston), guarding the Kanawha Valley from the threat of Indian attack.
In 1798, Cooke was appointed as constable for Montgomery County.
In 1799, Cooke and Nellie, along with their four sons, left the Narrows of New River to settle in western Montgomery County – the same area that became Giles County in 1806, then Logan County in 1824, and finally Wyoming County in 1850.
Thomas, the oldest son, had already married Ellen Riggins when the family moved to present Oceana. Thomas and Ellen Cooke established their home about two miles west of his parents’ cabin.
Located at the juncture of Clear Fork River and Laurel Fork, this became the first settlement in Wyoming County.
Within a few years the other three sons married and established homes nearby.
Nellie Pemberton Cooke lived in her new home for about a dozen years, according to Blankenship. She died in 1812 and is buried near that home in what is now the churchyard of Delilah United Methodist Church, thousands of miles from her native Scotland, Blankenship noted.
On June 29, 1813, Cooke married Anne Keatley Hendrix (1775-1853), the widow of Daniel Hendrix.
On Sept. 17, 1832, Cooke filed application for a pension for his services in the Revolutionary Army. He died Nov. 21, 1832, at age 80, before the request was granted. His widow, Anne, received the pension payments.
Cooke is buried next to Nellie Pemberton Cooke in the churchyard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.