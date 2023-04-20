The John Cooke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Good Citizen Award winners are seniors Owen Keeney, Westside High School, and Andrea Laxton, Wyoming County East High School.
Keeney is the son of Lynneia Bailey and Steven Keeney. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, selected Student of the Month several years, SAR eighth grade Good Citizen, among other achievements. He plans to attend West Virginia University to pursue an electrical engineering degree.
Laxton is the daughter of Mike and Christy Laxton, of Pineville. She is a National Honor Society member, an Honorary Secretary of State, senior class secretary, Youth in Government participant, plays varsity softball and volleyball, among numerous other achievements. She is a member of Sweet Divine Baptist Church. Laxton plans to attend West Virginia University and pursue a career in forensic investigation.
Selected by their school faculty and guidance counselors, both students will be honored during a DAR Chapter reception and recognized during awards ceremonies at their respective schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.