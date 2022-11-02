A West Virginia Division of Natural Resources official has been honored by the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies for his years or service.
Paul Johansen, chief of the DNR’s Wildlife Resources section, received the SEAFWA’s Past President’s Award at the association’s conference recently in Charleston.
Johansen served two years as president of SEAFWA.
A certified wildlife biologist, Johansen has worked in various positions at the state DNR, including wildlife manager at R.D. Bailey Lake Wildlife Management Area, assistant district biologist in Fairmont, wildlife planner at the Elkins Operation Center, and assistant chief of game management.
He became the DNR Wildlife Resources section chief in 2015.
“State wildlife agencies have benefitted immensely from Paul’s leadership and knowledge and it’s an honor for me to work alongside him and to call him a friend,” said J.D. Strong, director of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservations.
“Paul is a consummate statesman and well respected by all his peers. He pours everything into his job and that includes all the great work he does on behalf of SEAFWA, whether he’s leading the organization or shepherding one of its important committees or initiatives.”
“Paul is an asset to Wildlife Resources and the entire agency,” said Brett McMillion, state DNR director.
“His vast experience and wisdom are invaluable to conservation efforts in West Virginia and to this region of the country.”
Johansen holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from the University of Massachusetts and a master’s degree in fisheries and wildlife science from Virginia Tech.
In addition to SEAFWA, he has served with the Northeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, the Atlantic Flyway Council, and other conservation organizations.
