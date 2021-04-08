Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.