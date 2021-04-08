Boys Basketball
Richwood 50,
Summers County 39
hinton — Caleb Jantuah scored 13 points as Richwood picked up a 50-39 road win over Summers County Wednesday in Hinton.
Ethan Errenburg led Summers County with 12 points while Hunter Thomas had 10.
Summers will travel to Greenbrier West today.
Richwood
Aiden Miller 2, Brade Spencer 7, Camden Lawrence 9, Caleb Jantauh 13, Cooper Donahue 8, Nick Bennett 7, Josh Landreth 4
Summers County
Logan Fox 8, Levi Jones 6, Ethan Errenburg 12, Peyton Miller 3, Hunter Thomas 10
R: 10 7 15 18 — 50
SC: 7 18 7 7 — 39
3-point goals — R: 0; SC: 2 (Errenburg 1, Miller 1). Fouled Out — SC: Jones, Errenburg.
Girls Basketball
Webster County 93,
Meadow Bridge 24
meadow bridge — Webster County had two players score over 30 points as the Highlanders rolled to a 93-24 win over Meadow Bridge.
Sydney Baird led all scorers with 33 points while Madely Snyder had 31.
Freshman Amber Stickler led Meadow Bridge with 11.
The two teams will meet again when Meadow Bridge travels to Webster County on Tuesday for the opening round of the sectional tournament.
Webster County
Caressa Williams 4, Hannah Wayne 2, Emily Taylor 2, Madely Snyder 31, Holly Prine 4, Madison Hamrick 4, Ava Durham 8, Hannah Cutlip 5, Sydney Baird 33
Meadow Bridge
Jenna Gladwell 2, Charity Reichard 2, Amber Stickler 11, Micah Neal 2, Abigail Cooper 2, Sierra Simmons 5
WC: 29 29 21 14 — 93
MB: 0 13 6 5 — 24
3-point goals — WC: 4 (Cutlip 1, Baird 3); MB: 3 (Stickler 3). Fouled Out — None.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Brent Rooker on the 10-day injured list. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from the taxi squad.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop and RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed OF Jake Fraley and LHP James Paxton on the 10-day injured list.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Brett Martin on a rehab assignment to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with executive vice president, baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins on a five-year contract extension.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Ben Braymer from alternate training site.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Named Joe Geck team trainer.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired INF/OF Ty Kelly from Kansas City for a player to be named later.
Frontier League
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 3B Zane Gelphman. Released LHP Evan Grills.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Onas Farfan.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Released F Tyler Cook.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Released F Justin Jackson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Forrest Lamp to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released RB Giovani Bernard.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Lamir Jones to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Nate Sudfield to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Jim Schwartz senior defensive assistant coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ty Emberson to a three-year entry level contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Alec Regula from loan to Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from loan to Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Brandon Baddock from loan to Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived F Nick Merkley.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski from loan to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled LW Daniel Walcott from loan to Syracuse (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from Manitoba (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended F Lean Bergmann for one game as a result of his actions in an April 6 game against Henderson.
BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Added G Mareks Mitens to active roster.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Returned G Grant Hutton from loan to NY Islanders (NHL).
IOWA WILD — Assigned F Josh Maser to Allen (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY — Acquired LW Andy Andreoff on loan from Philadelphia (NHL). Returned F Linus Sandin from loan to Philadelphia (NHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Brandon Davidson and LW C.J. Smith from loan to Buffalo (NHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned Ds Nicolas Beaudin, Lucas Carlsson and Ian Mitchell from loan to Chicago (NHL). Released D Cliff Watson from professional tryout contract (PTO).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned D Simon Benoit and C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from loan to Anaheim (NHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned G Josef Korenar from loan to San Jose (NHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Added D Ty Emberson to active roster.
UTICA COMETS — Signed F Ethan Keppen to amateur try-out contract (ATO).
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Jake Paterson from injured reserve. Placed F Frank DiChiara on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Luke Nogard and Blake Winiecki from reserve. Placed Fs Tommy Marchin and Hugo Roy on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Louis-Phillipe Guindon, D Marcus McIvor and F Anthony Nellis from reserve. Placed D Nick Boka, G Dylan Ferguson and F Marco Roy on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Terry Broadhurst to a specialty player contract. Acquired F Brent Gates from Tulsa and added to active roster. Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Fs Diego Cuglietta and Dylan Malmquist from injured reserve. Activated D Tim Shoup and F Tommy Apap from reserve. Placed Fs Brad Morrison, Darian Skeoch and Terry Broadhurst on reserve. Placed F Alex Rauter injured reserve effective 4/3. Placed D Mike Lee on injured reserve effective 4/4.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Croix Evingson from reserve. Placed D Jacob Friend on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Phil Marinaccio from injured reserve. Activated F Brendan Robbins from reserve. Placed Ds Tommy Muck and Noah Delmas on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Mike Hedden from reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Tyler Nanne and F Max Novak from reserve. Placed D Connor Moore and F Cameron Askew on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Hayden Hawkey. Acquired F Michael McNicholas from Indy and added to active roster.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired Fs Charlie Gerard and Ty Lewis from Colorado (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Matt Miller from reserve.
Southern Professional League
HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Placed D Pat Condon on season-ending injured reserve.
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Recalled G Austyn Roudebush from loan to ECHL.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Avionne Flanagan to a one-year contract with three additional option years.
FC DALLAS — Signed W Szabolcs Schon to a three-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025 seasons.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Ramon Wanchope with targeted allocation money with an option to buy.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Alfredo Morales to a three-year contract with an option for 2024.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired LW Jack Imperato from Villarreal CF.
United Soccer League
LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Daniel Aguirre. Agreed to terms with F Preston Judd pending league and federation approval.
COLLEGE
Albany (NY) — Named Dannton Jackson men’s basketball assistant coach, Dan Madhavapallil director of basketball operations and K.J. Bapiste, Jr. director of recruiting and video.
MARYLAND — Agreed to terms with men’s head basketball coach Mark Turgeon on a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.