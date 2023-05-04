“My life is like a vapor, here one moment, then it’s gone.
“But, when I die may the world still hear Your song.
“May it ever ring loud and clear, for the whole wide world to hear,
“May I make a mark on this world for You.
“I just want to make a mark, I just want to light a spark in this world, Lord Jesus, for You.
“May I ever burn with Your fire, never let me lose that desire, to make a mark on this world for You.
“As long as I am living, may I never stop giving You to one and then to another.
“For You’ve not just appointed me, but You have anointed me to make a mark on this world for You.”
– by Rhonda Spurrell
Eric Lusk (1980-2021) was a beloved singer and evangelist, well-known in southern gospel music circles and in area churches.
At his high school graduation, he sang “I Just Want To Make A Mark.”
“And, boy, did he ever,” emphasized Scott Brooks, lead singer for The Gospel Harmony Boys.
Brooks is a close friend of Eric’s family and he used that friendship to persuade Eric’s father, Fairley Lusk, to attend the April 22 Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) of West Virginia Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Elkview.
Brooks was being inducted into the Hall of Fame and Fairley went to support his longtime friend.
What Fairley didn’t know was that his son, Eric, would be honored with the SGMA’s inaugural Super Fan Award, recognizing someone who loves southern gospel music and follows it as a dedicated fan.
Additionally, at the suggestion of Michael Knotts, pastor of Saulsville Baptist Church, and Chris Akers, SGMA of West Virginia director, the award will be known as the Eric Lusk Award.
Surrounded by family and friends who had all kept the award a secret, Fairley was more than a little surprised and used his Facbook page to thank them for keeping him in the dark.
“I think it is well deserved,” Fairley said of the award honoring his son.
Fairley noted that he, his wife Donna, and son Eric traveled to the National Quartet Convention several times.
He said Eric always enjoyed talking to Christian people they had admired and looked up to.
The three are well known throughout the area as The Eric Lusk Singers, performing gospel music for 30 years together.
“(Eric) would be well pleased,” Fairley emphasized.
“Donna would be glad about this,” he added.
Donna passed away only a few months after Eric in 2021.
Born with spina bifida, Eric didn’t let that keep him from pursuing his dreams.
He began singing when he was just a toddler.
In his teens, he felt he’d been called to preach and was licensed by Toneda Missionary Baptist Church in 2007 and received his Certificate of Ordination from the Rockcastle Baptist Association in 2012.
He became a familiar face behind pulpits across the area and used every opportunity to spread the gospel – in word and music.
“He was a fun person to be around,” Fairley said. “Everybody loved Eric and he loved everybody.
“Most of all he loved Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
“We were extremely proud of his singing ability and of his preaching ability.
“I’m glad they did this,” Fairley said of the award.
