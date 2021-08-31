Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.