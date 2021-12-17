Huntington's Gavin Lochow is the 2021 House award winner. Lochow is the first player in Huntington High history to run and pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season. He completed 125 of 207 passes for 1,952 yards and 19 touchdowns. Lochow carried 254 times for 1,677 yards and 18 TDs. He also caught one touchdown pass.