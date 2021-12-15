huntington — Woodrow Wilson committed more turnovers in the first quarter than it scored points in the first half Tuesday night in a 71-33 loss to Huntington High in the Lucas-Archer Gym.
The defending state champion Highlanders (4-0) lived up their No. 1 ranking in Class AAAA, jumping to a 21-5 lead and forcing 11 Flying Eagles turnovers in the first eight minutes. They never were seriously challenged, leading 34-9 by halftime and by as many as 46 points after Jada Turner’s free throw with 5:49 left in the game.
“We wanted to get off to a good start,” HHS coach Lonnie Lucas said. “The second quarter we had a little slump. We lowered the pressure and it slows our offense up.”
Huntington High made 29 of 61 shots (47.5 percent), despite going 8 for 22 (36.3 percent) from 3-point range.
“Our percentage from 3-point wasn’t very good,” said Lucas, who added he likes his team to make more than 40 percent of its long-range shots. “The best way to work on that is by not shooting as many.”
The Highlanders were balanced. Amara Jackson scored 13 points, Imani Hickman and Dionna Gray each scored 12, Lacee Smith, Ella Giles and Turner scored nine apiece. Hickman grabbed 11 rebounds.
Huntington High made Woodrow Wilson work for its shots and the Flying Eagles (1-2) struggled, making 8 of 36 (22.2 percent). That kind of shooting, combined with 23 turnovers and being outrebounded 32-21 was a losing combination.
Ava Smith scored 12 points to lead Woodrow Wilson.
Lucas said he is pleased with his team through four games.
“Most of them did what they were supposed to do,” he said of his players. “The subs came in and finally relaxed a little bit. Everybody got to play. You can’t do that very often. At this point, we have two more before Christmas. Saturday here vs. University at 3 p.m., then next Tuesday we go to Ironton.”