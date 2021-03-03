charleston — The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming.
Minigrants support projects of $1,500 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, consultation needs, and planning for more complex projects. Minigrants are offered four times a year to support educational programming in the humanities. The next Humanities Council minigrant deadline is April 1, 2021.
Minigrants in this region included:
l Campbell Flannagan Murrell House Museum, “Black History in Summers County West Virginia,” exhibit (Summers County)
l Fayette County Historical Society, “Coal Valley Hospital,” video documentary (Fayette County)
l The Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce, “Unlocking the Stories of How the Timber Industry Helped Build Richwood,” exhibit (Nicholas County)
For more information contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or via email at riebe@wvhumanities.org.
Grant guidelines and applications are also available at www.wvhumanities.org.