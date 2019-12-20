morgantown – West Virginia’s basketball team will be back at full strength on Saturday when they travel to Youngstown, Ohio, to face Bob Huggins’ former assistant and Fairmont State head coach Jerrod Calhoun and his Youngstown State Penguins.
Huggins played his last game, a victory over Nicholls State, with starting guard Jermaine Haley on the bench.
The reason given was “coach’s decision” and Huggins left it at that.
Haley will be available to play in this tune up road game for a meeting with No. 5 Ohio State in Cleveland. The Buckeyes are off to a 9-1 start.
WVU is a much better team with the 6-8 Haley on the floor as he is a solid passer, ball handler and rebound who also is averaging 11.1 points a game.
“He’s been practicing well,” Huggins said of Haley.
The word came out this week that former Mountaineer running back Steve Slaton was to be inducted into the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame as a member of its second induction class.
With all the water that has passed under the bridge since WVU beat Georgia, you may not remember all that took place in the 2006 Sugar Bowl.
The game was moved to Atlanta from New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina, which ravaged Louisiana, and WVU was a solid underdog. Most figured this was just a bonus home game for the Bulldogs, playing just 75 miles from their home field and having won 7 of their previous 8 bowl games while WVU had dropped 11 of their last 12.
Georgia was stunned by the Mountaineers speed, especially Slaton’s.
Slaton opened what would be a Sugar Bowl record rushing performance with a 52-yard touchdown run. His second TD, which came just 50 seconds into the second quarter, would give the Mountaineers a 28-0 lead.
Georgia would try to fight back, getting to within 3 at 31-28 with just 1:40 left in the third but Slaton’s second 52-yard TD burst would give the Mountaineers a 10-point lead again in the fourth.
Georgia scored and seemed to have WVU stopped late in the final quarter but Rich Rodriguez had a trick up his sleeve. With 4th and 6 at the Bulldogs’ 48, he called for a fake punt, Phil Brady ran 10 yards that allowed Slaton and Pat White to run out the clock.
Slaton finished the game with 26 carries for 206 yards and three scores.
It’s strange for a Power 5 team to be visiting teams from lower classifications but this is a game that Huggins says is good for both teams.
It grows out of his relationship with Calhoun, who goes all the way back to Cincinnati when he was a graduate assistant for Huggins, and it was set up as a two for one deal with Youngstown State making two trips to Morgantown.
“What I think people have a hard time grasping is that there’s a business aspect to this,” Huggins said. “We’ll wind up this year averaging 10,000 or 11,000 people a game this year. When you look at how much people are paying for a ticket and take that times 10,000 or 11,000, that’s a considerable sum of money.”
Huggins, of course, has been on the other side of the equation.
“When I was at Akron, I wrote a letter to Denny Crum at Louisville and I thought I had all these great reasons why they should come play at our place,” Huggins said. “He wrote me back a very nice, great letter, just telling me how much money they made for the athletic department every time they open the doors at Freedom Hall.
“I started to understand then that this is very much a business. We have two sports here that make money [football and men’s basketball]. Think of all the sports we have and there’s just two that make money and it’s that way everywhere, pretty much.”
WVU broke into the Top 25 at No. 25 in the AP poll this week. As early as it is in a sport where conference play hasn’t yet begun and where not a whole lot matters other than March Madness, you wonder just how much that might mean.
“I think the players like it,” Huggins said. “Our guys used to say in the past the reason they like it is because their highlights are on ESPN. If you’re ranked, you’re highlight are on ESPN.”
So now WVU is ranked and they’ll have to wait for Ohio State because there’s no TV broadcast of the Youngstown State game.
So have yourself a good old-fashioned party, gather around a radio – certainly you have one in your living room – and listen to the game, just like your grandfather did when Jerry West was playing.
What do Kobe Bryant, Tim Ducan, Kevin Garett, Marv Alpert, Curt Gowdy, Red Klotz, “Fats” Jenkins, “Runt” Pullins, “Wee Willie” Smith and West Virginia’s own Bob Huggins have in common?
They are all among the list of candidates for election in the class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial National Basketball Hall of Fame.
Huggins, the fourth winningest active college coach, is among 50 North American Committee Nominees.
The coaches in the group are Huggins, Rick Adelman, Fletcher Arritt, Johnny Bach, Rick Byrd, Steve Fisher, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Herman Johnson, George Karl, Gene Keady, Ken Kern, Rollie Massimino, Bob McKillop, Danny Miles, Steve Moore, Dick Motta, Jere Qui, Jim Phelan, Digger Phelps, Bo Ryan, Bob Saulsbury, Norm Sloan, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Willie West and Huggins’ old adversary Jay Wright.
