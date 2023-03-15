Students from 65 schools, including Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle, will participate in the 18th annual West Virginia Archery in the Schools State Tournament March 25, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
“We came back really strong last year with our first tournament after the pandemic, so we wanted to go bigger and better this year by having a larger space at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and inviting more teams to compete,” said Chris Scraggs, AIS program coordinator.
More than 1,400 students from 96 schools participated in the state qualifier this year, but only the top 10 teams and the top 15 boys and top 15 girls from elementary, middle, and high school will go on to compete at the state tournament.
“We want to thank everyone who has been a part of this program,” Scraggs said. “This fantastic program for students would not be possible without all of the coaches and volunteers and the conservation and educational organizations around our great state.”
The tournament will be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday, March 25. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. Students will compete from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
An awards ceremony will start around 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 17, and free for children younger than 6.
Additional schools participating include Alderson Elementary, Andrew Jackson Middle, Bridge/Clendenin Elementary, Buckhannon Upshur High, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle, Cameron Middle, Cedar Grove Community School;
Chapmanville Middle, Chapmanville Regional High, Chesapeake Elementary, Conner Street Elementary, Corpus Christi, East Bank Middle, Edison Middle, Elk Elementary, Elkview Middle, Elm Grove Elementary, Grace Christian School; HEAT, Herbert Hoover High, Hodgesville Elementary, Hollywood Elementary, Hurricane High, Hurricane Middle, Hurricane Town Elementary, Independence Middle, James Monroe High, John Marshall High, Lakeside Elementary;
Martin Elementary, Maysville Elementary, Middle Creek Elementary, Mountain View Middle, Our Lady of Peace, Parkersburg South High, Petersburg High, Peterstown Elementary, Peterstown Middle, Pickens School, Poca High, Poca Middle;
Ravenswood High, Ravenswood Middle, Ripley High, Ripley Middle, Riverside High, Shady Spring High, Shady Spring Middle, Sherrard Middle, St. Vincent De Paul Parish School, Summers County High, Summers Middle, Tennerton;
The Linsly School, UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool, Archery Association, Union Elementary, Wahama, West Liberty Elementary, West Teays Elementary, Wheeling Park High, Winfield High, Winfield Middle, Wirt County High, and Wirt County Middle.
Only schools that have completed National Archery in the Schools training and follow NASP rules are allowed to participate in the state tournament.
For more information about the West Virginia Archery in the Schools Program or to attend the next training, visit WVdnr.gov/west-virginia-archery-in-the-schools-program.
