According to The Register-Herald, Raleigh County employees are going to receive a $1,000 pay adjustment. The paper also stated that there will be a 9.14 percent increase for the Raleigh County PSD consumers. However, let us not forget about the recent increases in water, gas, electricity, trash removal and food. The gas at the pump is not cheap, either.
Oh, yes — as usual the residents of Raleigh County are left to struggle over how we (the people) are going to pay for all these increases. Oh, by the way, have you had the privilege of trying to get a plumber lately? The hourly rate just to show up is $80 per hour. After the parts are added to the bill, how about $217 for 1-2 hours? The struggle continues. Yes, Merry Christmas for everyone! Thanks!
Helen C. Thomas
Shady Spring
