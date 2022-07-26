WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Formula Act (H.R. 8351), to suspend, temporarily, rates of duty on imports of certain infant formula products.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: COLORADO JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nina Nin-Yuen Wang to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Colorado. Wang, a U.S. magistrate judge since 2015, was previously an assistant U.S. attorney for Colorado. The vote, on July 19, was 58 yeas to 36 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: ILLINOIS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Nancy Maldonado to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of Illinois. Maldonado has been a private practice lawyer in Chicago since 2002. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Maldonado “has dedicated herself to defending the rights of working people as a plaintiff-side employment law litigator. Throughout her career, she has continually answered the call to serve our state.” The vote, on July 19, was 53 yeas to 45 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Julianna Michelle Childs to be a judge on the U.S. appeals court for the Washington, D.C., circuit. Since 2010, Childs has been a judge on the U.S. district court for South Carolina. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that in her tenure in South Carolina, Childs has “built a reputation as both a trailblazing jurist and a staunch defender of the Constitution.” The vote, on July 19, was 64 yeas to 34 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: DELAWARE JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gregory Brian Williams to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Delaware. Williams has been a private practice lawyer in Wilmington since 1995, focusing on intellectual property and commercial litigation. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said Williams “not only has the credentials and the temperament, but the strong work ethic that are necessary for this court to continue to function as one of the most important district courts in our land.” The vote, on July 20, was 52 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: CHILE AMBASSADOR: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Bernadette Meehan to be the U.S. ambassador to Chile. Meehan had been an executive at the Obama Foundation; previously, she was in the State Department’s Foreign Service for more than a decade, including a posting at the U.S. embassy in Colombia. The vote, on July 20, was 51 yeas to 44 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: SOUTH AFRICA AMBASSADOR: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Reuben Brigety to be the U.S. ambassador to South Africa. Brigety has been a State Department official in the Obama administration, a mayor in Tennessee, president of the University of the South, and currently is an official at the Council on Foreign Relations. The vote, on July 21, was 55 yeas to 40 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 7: VETERANS HEALTH: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Shereef Elnahal to be the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) under secretary for health. For three years, Elnahal has been the CEO of University Hospital in Newark, N.J.; previously, he was that state’s health commissioner and, from 2016 to 2018, a Veterans Health Administration official. A supporter, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said Elnahal’s experience would help the VA implement a transformational electronic health records system and deal with stress and turnover among the VA staff. The vote, on July 21, was 66 yeas to 23 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
