House Democrats elected Del. Sean Hornbuckle as their minority leader, marking a historic moment for the party as he is the first Black man to take on the role.
“I think it’s more of a testament to my caucus to have that confidence in me,” said Hornbuckle, D-Cabell. “It’s surreal to have the opportunity to serve our state in that capacity.”
There are 11 Democrats in the House of Delegates.
“We’re going to help out Republicans to create good legislation and fight off bad legislation as they’re a party that’s fractured,” Hornbuckle said, adding that he feels West Virginia is more of a purple state despite its heavy Republican voting. “While we’re small in number, I do think we have the most talented caucus.”
House Democrats officially voted Hornbuckle, 37, into the position Tuesday evening. Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, noted the election that evening to his fellow delegates, saying, “I think we have a tremendous amount of respect for [him] … We are all looking forward to working with him.”
Hornbuckle will officially move into the position when (last) week’s special session and interim legislative meetings wrap.
Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, announced last week that he would step down as minority leader. He hasn’t said whether or not he’ll leave the House of Delegates.
The minority party has seen a number of changes over the last few months. Del. Elliot Pritt, who represents Fayette County, switched parties and Danielle Walker resigned. Del. Anitra Hamilton, D-Monongalia, replaced Walker and was present for the special session.
Hornbuckle has been a member of the House since 2014. He is a financial advisor and basketball coach.
“We are in this fight to help the common, everyday West Virginian,” he said.
West Virginia Watch is an independent, nonpartisan news service based in Charleston. Its website is at https:// westvirginiawatch.com/
