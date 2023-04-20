West Virginia families have until May 15 to apply for the Hope Scholarship educational savings account program for their children for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
The application period for new Hope Scholarship students runs from March 1 to May 15 each year. Students already receiving the Hope Scholarship also must submit a renewal application each year; the renewal application period opened Feb. 20 and also ends May 15.
As of April 18, a total of 3,810 student Hope Scholarship applications had already been submitted for the 2023-24 school year, with 2,438 of those approved by the Hope Scholarship Board. That’s greater than the roughly 2,200 students who have received scholarship funding for the current year – a number that was affected due to the court-issued injunction that temporarily halted the program during a legal challenge.
The Hope Scholarship Program is an education savings account available for kindergarten through 12{sup}th{/sup} grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience that works best for their child.
The scholarship amount varies each school year; for the 2023-24 year, it will be $4,488.82. The first portion of Hope Scholarship funds will be distributed to approved students through the program’s online portal by Aug. 15, with remaining funds distributed by Jan. 15, 2024.
To qualify for the Hope Scholarship, a student must be a West Virginia resident and be either:
• Eligible to be enrolled in kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.
• Enrolled full-time in a West Virginia public elementary or secondary school for the entire instructional term of the academic year preceding the academic year for which the student is applying to participate in the Hope Scholarship Program.
• Enrolled full-time and attending a public elementary or secondary school in West Virginia for at least 45 consecutive calendar days during the current instructional term at the time of application. The student must remain enrolled and attending the public-school program until a decision is reached on the Hope Scholarship application.
Parents applying for the Hope Scholarship for the first time are reminded to submit a Notice of Intent letter to the county superintendent of their county of residence once their application is approved.
The Hope Scholarship website is at www.hopescholarshipwv. com.
