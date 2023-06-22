Hope Gas unveils new headquarters

Hope Gas unveiled its new headquarters office in Morgantown. Joined by Gov. Jim Justice and community leaders, Hope Gas representatives celebrated the job growth and economic development opportunities the energy industry offers to West Virginia.
Hope Gas also announced more than 100 jobs have been created at the company and more job opportunities are available now.
The company provides natural gas service to more than 112,000 homes and businesses in 35 West Virginia counties, monitors and maintains more than 3,200 miles of distribution pipeline and approximately 2,400 miles of gathering lines, and employs more than 400 individuals across the state.
“Hope’s new headquarters in Morgantown marks not only our commitment to our customers and communities, but also the opportunities West Virginia’s energy industry brings to the state,” said Morgan O’Brien, Hope Gas CEO.
“Last September, Hope committed to establishing our headquarters in West Virginia and creating 100 new jobs. Now, not even one year after making that commitment, we are unveiling our new headquarters, have created more than 100 jobs at Hope, and are announcing more job opportunities within the company.”
The new jobs will include customer service representative and gas controller positions, among others. Jobs will be posted at HopeGasjobs.com for candidates to explore job descriptions and apply online.
“Hope is continuing to grow,” O’Brien said. “I encourage candidates to explore our jobs online and apply now. We will also continue investments in our infrastructure, which results in a cascading effect of job growth and provides economic development support.”
The newly renovated headquarters encompasses two floors and over 35,000 square feet of space in the West Virginia University Innovation Corporation’s Chestnut Ridge Road facility. Customer service, gas control, human resources, finance, accounting, regulatory, IT, dispatch and other functions core to serving Hope’s customers will be based in the office that can hold about 150 employees.
Construction began on the office in mid-December. Union labor was involved in every part of the office construction. More than 80 union workers – from carpenters and electricians to plumbers, painters and furniture installers – were part of the project.
The Morgantown headquarters is one of 11 offices Hope Gas has throughout the state. A newly constructed facility in Jane Lew serves as the company’s operational hub. The Morgantown headquarters conference room naming schematic pays homage to the company’s service territory and office locations throughout the state.
Hope Gas was purchased from Dominion in September. Founded in 1898, Hope Gas is one of the largest local natural gas companies in West Virginia and is building its business plan around growth and community partnerships throughout the state.
In January, the company announced it entered an agreement to purchase Peoples Gas WV. In May, the company received approval to purchase 900 miles of gathering pipelines from Equitrans, and more recently entered into an agreement to purchase Southern Public Service Company.
Hope Gas is a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings, which owns regulated natural gas and water distribution utilities in West Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.
