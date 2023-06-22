Hope Gas unveils new headquarters

Hope Gas unveiled its new headquarters office in Morgantown and celebrated the job growth and economic development opportunities the energy industry offers to West Virginia. Pictured, from left, are Jessie King, Brian Aluise, Terry O’Sullivan, Brian Hale, Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien, Gov. Jim Justice, state PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane, Sonia Axter, and Hope Gas SVP/COO Jonell Carver.