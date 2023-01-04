Hope Gas has entered an agreement with Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) to purchase Peoples Gas WV. The transaction is subject to review and approval by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia and is expected to close by the middle of the year.
Founded in 1898, with its new corporate headquarters in Morgantown, Hope Gas is one of the largest local natural gas companies in West Virginia and is building its business plan around growth and community partnerships throughout the state, according to a press release.
Upon closing, the resulting company will serve approximately 125,000 natural gas customers and will provide hundreds of employees with family-sustaining jobs.
Hope Gas will also indirectly support thousands of additional jobs in the state, according to the press release.
“We are excited to grow our business and continue to invest in building the future of West Virginia, its communities, and the people we serve,” said Morgan O’Brien, Hope Gas CEO.
“We are working toward our vision to expand our footprint, including to underserved communities and drive economic growth.
“We are working to provide and enhance West Virginia’s rich energy supply to help attract other businesses to the state.
“I look forward to welcoming the employees of Peoples Gas WV to our growing family at Hope Gas. They will be an integral part of continuing to provide the highest level of service to our customers,” O’Brien said.
Hope Gas is a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings, a holding company that owns regulated natural gas and water distribution utilities in West Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina and Ohio.
In September 2022, Hearthstone finalized the acquisition of Hope Gas from Dominion Energy.
Hearthstone’s vision for Hope Gas is to be a leader in the energy industry in the Mountain State and to empower and improve communities through the safe delivery of local, abundant, and reliable energy.
Hearthstone’s investment in West Virginia includes establishing its company headquarters in Morgantown.
