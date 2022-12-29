Hope Gas customers are urged to plan for expected increased costs to monthly gas bills. The increase is due to tight supplies and weather-driven market prices, according to a press release.
The company wants to assist customers in managing their bills and provide assistance for those in need, the press release said.
“We care about all of our customers, and we want to make sure they know we are here to help them by providing information on our billing options,” said Morgan O’Brien, Hope Gas president and CEO.
“We offer budget billing to assist with the increase in your gas bill and offer a payment plan for those currently in arrears.
“Our customer call center can also provide information on external assistance programs,” O’Brien said.
National gas inventories are below the five-year average heading into winter, mainly due to supply chain issues, labor shortages, and capital discipline, plus above average usage from a colder winter in 2021-22.
These conditions are also being complicated by the Ukraine/Russia conflict which caused global demand and price for U.S.-produced LNG to rise to extreme levels.
In addition, hot weather over the summer increased cooling demand, which increased gas consumption to generate electricity.
The upcoming winter demand for natural gas could support continued price increases given these factors.
Hope Gas customers, however, can be assured of sufficient natural gas supplies for the coming winter, according to the press release.
For customers and families that are experiencing financial hardship, Hope Gas offers various company payment plans and assistance programs that can help them stay warm.
The company offers several different options for customers who are experiencing high winter bills. Customers can make arrangements by phoning 1-800-688-4673. Contacting the company early may provide more options, which include budget billing and flexible payment plans.
Budget billing offers a set payment amount every month. Leveling out the payments help avoid bill surprises such as very high winter gas bills due to price or usage.
Flexible payment plans can help those who are behind in their bill catch up.
Additional assistance programs for those who may need help in paying their bills include the following:
• Dollar Energy Fund: A 501©3 organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for households experiencing hardships by providing utility assistance and other services that lead to self-sufficiency.
Visit Dollar Energy Fund’s online agency finder at hardshiptools.org/agencyfinder.aspx to find a partnering agency that provides application intake services for the program.
• 2-1-1 West Virginia: Those who are past due on energy bills or facing disconnection of gas service may dial 2-1-1.
Trained professionals can provide referrals to resources for basic human needs, child care, elder care, housing assistance, and more. Help is available 24/7.
• LIEAP: A federally-funded program, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program assists low-income households with the cost of home heating through direct payments to utility companies on their behalf.
• Emergency LIEAP: The emergency component will open following the close of regular LIEAP and continues until remaining funds are exhausted.
• Weatherization Assistance Program: A federally-funded program that helps low-income households in the state reduce the costs incurred due to energy-related utilities. In qualifying households, the program implements energy efficiency measures such as insulation of walls, floors, and attics; repairing malfunctioning home heating systems; and maintenance of air supply and conditioning systems.
Visit online at https://wvcad.org/sustainability/weatherization-assistance-program.
• Special Reduced Residential Service Rate Program, or 20 percent discount program: To be eligible for the rate reduction, applicants must be a recipient of SNAP and be 60 years of age or older, or SSI and be 18 years of age or older, or WV WORKS.
For gas and electric rate reductions, one must be a recipient of one of the programs during November, December, January, February, and March to get the discount for that month.
For information about qualifying, phone the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at 1-800-642- 8589. Applicants must reapply each year to obtain the program benefit.
• West Virginia Homeowner Rescue Program: The program will provide financial assistance to eligible homeowners for qualified mortgage or housing-related expenses to avoid delinquency, default, foreclosure, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement. Visit www.whomerescue.com or phone 1-844-542-0035.
Hope Gas customers who may not be able to afford their heating bills may also contact the company online at HopeGas.com, or at https://hopegas.com/pay-bill/#options.
