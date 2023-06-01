Hope Gas received approval to acquire nearly 900 miles of gathering pipelines located in northern West Virginia from Equitrans Midstream Corporation.
The transaction was reviewed by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia and approved May 26.
Closing is expected within the next 30 days, according to a press release.
“Safe, reliable, and affordable energy is key to everyday life and to economic development,” said Morgan O’Brien, Hope Gas CEO.
“Hope Gas is committed to investing in West Virginia infrastructure that will support the energy needs of the state – today and into the future.
“With this purchase, Hope will acquire gathering assets that are an important piece of West Virginia’s energy infrastructure and we will be able to make the necessary investments to enhance the service it offers to customers and natural gas producers,” O’Brien said.
Approximately 4,900 farm tap customers are served from the pipeline and there are about 1,000 interconnections that allow natural gas producers to transport gas supplies from their wells.
The pipeline plays an important role in future strategies to bring additional supplies into Hope’s system, according to the press release.
“Because of the continuing decline of gas production on this system, customers have experienced service issues associated with this pipeline, particularly on cold winter days,” O’Brien said.
“Now that Hope owns the pipeline, we will be working hard with our partners at Equitrans and with local producers to solve the problems that have impacted these customers.
“It will not be fixed overnight, but the Hope Gas operations team will make this right for our customers as they always do.
“Hope is proud to be able to step in and solve these issues for the customers and producers who depend on this pipeline,” O’Brien noted.
“Investments in this system and in energy infrastructure in general will allow the Mountaineer State to benefit from the abundant local natural gas resources, create family-sustaining jobs and attract additional economic development investments.”
Hope Gas is a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings, a holding company that owns regulated natural gas and water distribution utilities in West Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.
Hearthstone’s vision for Hope Gas is to be a leader in the energy industry in the Mountain State and to empower and improve communities through the safe delivery of local, abundant, and reliable energy, according to the press release.
Hope Gas was purchased from Dominion in September 2022. Founded in 1898, with its new corporate headquarters in Morgantown, Hope Gas is one of the largest local natural gas companies in West Virginia and is building its business plan around growth and community partnerships throughout the state.
In January, the company announced it entered an agreement to purchase Peoples Gas WV and, more recently, entered into an agreement to purchase Southern Public Service Company.
Hope Gas is a Local Distribution Company that provides gas service to more than 112,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers in 35 West Virginia counties.
The company monitors and maintains more than 3,200 miles of distribution pipeline and approximately 2,400 miles of gathering lines that safely deliver West Virginia natural gas to homes and commercial or industrial sites.
Hope Gas currently employs more than 350 employees.
