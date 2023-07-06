West Virginia homeowners, with a Covid pandemic-related financial hardship, may now qualify for financial assistance to make critical home repairs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.
West Virginians who own their home, live in it as their primary residence, and have had a pandemic-related financial hardship may be eligible to receive up to $10,000 to make repairs critical to the home’s safety and livability.
“As we have worked over the past 15 months to help homeowners with their past-due mortgages and other housing costs, many applicants have asked for help making home repairs that are essential for the homeowner’s access, safety, and wellbeing,” said Erica Boggess, executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, which administers the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.
“We are pleased to announce that our program now offers assistance for critical home repairs in an effort to keep West Virginians in their homes.”
Critical home repairs are those that must be completed to keep or make the house livable. Such repairs may include those that make the home more accessible, like adding a wheelchair ramp or bathroom rails.
Other critical home repairs that may be considered include roofs, heating and cooling, plumbing, mold mitigation, and other needs that are necessary to make the home safe for its owners.
Applicants are required to submit photos showing the requested repair, as well as a description and detailed cost estimate from a qualified contractor licensed to work in West Virginia.
Homeowners may qualify for up to $10,000 in tax-free assistance that does not need to be repaid.
“At its core, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program is about keeping West Virginians in their homes,” said Jessica Greathouse, special programs manager.
“Many families may have put off making repairs or keeping up with maintenance over the past couple of years because they simply couldn’t afford it.
“This assistance will help homeowners make necessary repairs to their homes that will allow them to maintain their housing stability now and in the future,” Greathouse said.
The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program launched in March 2022 and to date has connected more than 4,700 households with $19 million in federal assistance.
The program can help homeowners catch up on their past-due mortgages, utilities, real property taxes, homeowners insurance, and other ancillary housing costs.
Homeowners seeking home repair assistance who already have a pending or approved application for other eligible costs will not need to create a new application, but they will need to submit additional documentation to be considered for home repair funding. Homeowners without a mortgage or those who do not require mortgage assistance may still apply for critical home repair funding if they meet other eligibility requirements.
For more information or to apply, visit www.wvhomerescue.com or phone 844-542-0035.
The West Virginia Housing Development Fund was established to increase the supply of residential housing for individuals and families of low to moderate income and to provide construction and permanent mortgage financing to public and private housing investors. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit www.wvhdf.com.
