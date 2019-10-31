Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.