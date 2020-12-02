The Historic Fayette Theater is pleased to announce its Holiday Virtual Production of “Gift of the Magi” Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
Performed through the Zoom platform, this virtual production is based on O. Henry’s holiday favorite and is recreated in this touching adaptation.
Jim and Della, newlyweds with their whole lives before them, have vivid imaginations and tell fantastic stories, creating a storybook world for themselves. But then hard times come and Christmas approaches with little money at hand. Jim and Della each end up selling their most valuable possessions in order to buy the other’s Christmas present. The ironic O. Henry ending is both humorous and bittersweet as both characters discover a more realistic world, one dominated by their love.
Tickets will be available for purchase by calling the theater at 304-574-4655; if no one answers please leave a message and your call will be returned. All tickets are $5 and upon purchase you will be given log on and password information.
For more information, contact the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.