After opening the 87th West Virginia Open with a strong showing, taking a two-stroke lead after round one, Parkersburg’s Kenny Hess struggled in round two, shooting 3-over-par 75.
Fortunately for Hess he saved his best round of golf for the last day.
Entering No 18 in a tie with Wheeling’s Thadd Obecny, Hess birdied the final hole to win the West Virginia Open at Glade Springs on Thursday with a composite score of 210, edging Obecny’s 211.
Hess finished the final round shooting a 6-under-par 66, his best round of the tournament and nearly the best of the entire event coming in second only to Charleston’s Will Evans who shot a 65 on Thursday.
The win snaps a streak set by David Bradshaw who had won the last four West Virginia Opens.
Hess started the day off hot an never cooled down. Birdies on three of the first five holes put early pressure on Obecny who did his best to maintain a three-stroke lead. By the time the pair made the turn, Hess had already slashed the deficit to a single stroke with four birdies on the front nine. It didn’t take long for the two to tie after Obecny started the back end with a bogey on No. 10. Hess answered by keeping pace, settling for par on the first five holes of the back end, but Obecny reclaimed the lead with a birdie on No. 14.
Hess answered with birdies on 15 and 16, once again tying Obecny who birdied 16 as well. That set up the climactic showdown between the two heading into the final two holes where Hess’ birdie on No. 10 sealed the deal.
Bradshaw, the four-time reigning champion, finished tied for fourth, shooting under par for the first time throughout the tournament with a round score of 67 on Thursday.
Locals amongst the top finishers were Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan, who fired a 71 for his first round of the tournament under par, another Shady product in Landon Perry, who finished with a score of 222 and Beckley’s Isaiah Zaccheo and Patrick Smith who finished with scores of 226. Billy Winters (228), Brett Laxton (229), Chris Daniels (229) and Jackson Hill (229) all finished outside the top 30.