Herndon High School Class of 1964 is sponsoring a reunion for all students who attended the school Aug. 19 at the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 628 Building, located at 113 Straley Avenue in Princeton, beginning at 3 p.m.
All former students and their guests are welcome.
Cost, which includes dinner, is $20 per person and required by Aug. 1.
Send name/names, address, email, and phone number with check payable to Wanda Blankenship, P.O. Box 446, Mullens, WV 25882.
Herndon High School closed in 1992 when it was consolidated into Wyoming County East High School.
The reunion presents an opportunity for former students to reconnect with classmates and to share memories of their high school experiences.
For more information, contact Wanda Blankenship at 304-294-4730, Virgil Shrewsbury at 304-294-0638, or Terry Bailey at 802-793-3986.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.