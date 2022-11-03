With new instruments provided by the Save The Music Foundation in partnership with the West Virginia Department of the Arts, Culture, and History, Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School’s band performed for the first time this school year Oct. 28.
Randall Reid-Smith, curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and Chiho Feindler, chief program officer for the Save The Music Foundation, made the official presentation during ceremonies at the school.
Reid-Smith and Feindler made the music education grant presentations at four schools across West Virginia, with each school receiving musical instruments and instructional materials valued at $40,000.
Additional schools receiving the grants included Montcalm High School, Mercer County; Fayetteville Pre-Kindergarten-Eighth Grade School, Fayette County, and Fort Gay Pre-Kindergarten-Eighth Grade School, Wayne County.
Many of the students are first-year band students, Herndon Consolidated principal Janet McKinney said.
“The keys don’t stick; this is great!” one of the students told McKinney after receiving the new instruments.
“This is a big deal,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, told the students. “This is a really big deal.”
Playing in the school band takes a lot of courage, Cline said.
She lauded both Feindler and Reid-Smith for their support of the music programs across the state.
The Save the Music program has contributed to 138 West Virginia middle schools, investing more than $5 million in matching grants in music education over the past several years.
West Virginia has the only statewide Save the Music program in the nation, Feindler told the students.
She said she has been in 40 of the state’s 55 counties making the presentations and has talked with numerous state officials.
“They all believe music education is important for you,” she emphasized to the students.
Music programs positively impact all students, according to officials, improving academic performance, assisting in developing social skills, providing an outlet for creativity – all crucial to a child’s development.
In Wyoming County, a total of $200,000 worth of instruments and other instructional materials have been provided through the Save The Music program, including previous awards to Mullens, Oceana and Pineville middle schools, as well as Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.
Statewide, the grants have been awarded to 138 schools in all 55 counties, totaling $5,520,000 in instruments and music education support materials.
In recognition of her contributions to music education across the state, Gov. Jim Justice presented Feindler with an Honorary West Virginian Award in 2021.
“This is the highest award that I can give to anyone,” Justice told Feindler during the ceremonies.
“The work that Chiho has done is unbelievable,” he said.
The Save The Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that music instruction is a core component to a complete education.
Since 1997, Save The Music has donated more than $60 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,201 schools in 277 school districts across 42 states, impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students.
