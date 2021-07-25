huntington — Marshall University linebacker Eli Neal has never been one to fear change.
Coming from Memphis, Tennessee, to Huntington was a culture shock in itself when he made the decision to pursue a football career with the Thundering Herd, but Neal prides himself in rolling with the punches.
With first-year coach Charles Huff now at the helm, Neal said the move has been taken in stride as the program’s philosophies shift.
“The transition hasn’t been as hard as most people would probably think, changing head coaches,” Neal said. “For the most part, we’ve been a player-led team for a while. We know where we want to go as a team. Coach Huff coming in with a new energy has helped us move even farther and just made the transition a whole lot smoother.”
As Neal gets set for the 2021 season, his role will also be in transition as he takes on more of a focal point within the defense.
Last season, linebacker Tavante Beckett was the unequivocal leader of the defense and one of the nation’s top linebackers, finishing with 90 tackles in nine games, which led him to the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year award.
With Beckett now gone, Neal steps into that leadership role as a player who has to be solid on every single down.
Neal proved himself worthy of the position in 2020 when he finished second on the team with 75 tackles, including five tackles for loss. He also had a forced fumble and interception to his credit as well.
Neal said he took note of the guys before him and the way they went about things as a guide moving forward.
“Tavante Beckett, the year before that, Omari Cobb — guys that have been here a while and held their end of it,” Neal said. “Just watching how they went about it and just taking a little bit from them and adding it to what I do, it just made the transition and the next step of leadership a lot better.”
Neal said much of his offseason down-time was spent fishing, but reality was that fishing was the calm before the storm.
The former White Station High School standout said that getting in some summertime fishing didn’t take him away from his vision on Saturdays for the fall.
“For the most part, that’s what I did while I was back home — get ready to come back here and give it everything I’ve got,” Neal said.
Neal’s mode of production could change in 2021 with the Herd incorporating a new scheme that is more aggressive and features more blitz pressure.
The Herd is likely to be in the nickel as its base, meaning one less linebacker on the field than what they started in predominantly in 2020.
It also means that Neal and fellow linebacker Abraham Beauplan will be called on for varying roles, whether that is blitzing more to get into the backfield or falling into coverage on safety and corner blitzes.
Either way, Neal is ready to assume whatever role is asked of him in 2021 by defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.
“I’m excited for this year and the chance to say that I was able to help lead this team to our new destination,” Neal said.
Neal said one different aspect from Huff is his leadership committee, which brings guys together from different position rooms to talk about issues on and off the field.
“We’ve got at least one leader in every position room and we come together and talk to each other,” Neal said. “We try to handle our position group first and be able to come together and talk things out as a team.”