Herd's Knox honored by Conference USA

Marshall’s position in the Conference USA standings has increased dramatically the last two weeks with consecutive strong outings. The league office has noticed, honoring a Thundering Herd player for the second straight week.
Running back Brenden Knox has been named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in last Friday’s 36-31 win over Florida Atlantic.
Knox, a 6-foot, 220-pound sophomore, scored the game-winning touchdown, his second score of the night, from 17 yards with 36 seconds left. It capped off a career-high 220 yards on 23 carries for the Columbus native.
“It’s just a part of our coach preaching being reliable and show up when your number is called,” Knox told the Huntington Herald-Dispatch after the game. “That’s pretty much all it is. The big plays from everybody else helped the momentum.”
Knox now has 719 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He has scored a rushing touchdown in five of the last six games and has 11 rushing scores in his 12 career games. His 220 yards ranks eighth on the Marshall list for most rushing yards in a game, and he became just the fifth Marshall player with multiple 200-yard games. His 226 all-purpose yards at Florida Atlantic are the most by a Marshall player since Tyre Brady had 248 yards at N.C. State in 2017.
Knox is No. 4 nationally for rushing yards this month (423) and ranks No. 7 nationally in rushes of 10-plus yards this season with 24.
Defensive end Darius Hodge won the defensive award last week after his 4.5-sack performance in a 31-17 win over Old Dominion.
Marshall (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) is now in second place in the league, a 1 1/2 games behind leader Western Kentucky (5-2, 4-0). The Herd will host the Hilltoppers Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (Facebook) on homecoming weekend.