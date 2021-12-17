Marshall has a tall task on its hands in Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl in that the Thundering Herd is looking to become the first team to beat Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana since the first weekend of September.
It will be the first meeting between the two programs with the Ragin Cajuns (12-1) come into the Caesar’s Superdome winners of their last dozen games. Their only loss this season came on the road at Texas in the season-opener, and on Saturday (9:15 p.m. on ESPN) the Herd looks to join the Longhorns in that exclusive club.
Marshall (7-4) was blown out by Western Kentucky in its last game, but was without starting quarterback and Charleston native Grant Wells for the majority of that contest against the Hilltoppers. Wells went down with what appeared to be a head injury that day and did not return to the game, but the good news for Marshall going into the bowl game is that the former George Washington Patriot has been cleared for action and is expected to be at 100 percent against Louisiana.
“Our medical folks say he is good,” first-year MU coach Charles Huff said. “He has looked good in practice and showed a lot of confidence.”
Confidence could be a key for Wells and the Marshall offense in going up against a stout group of Ragin’ Cajun defenders.
Louisiana’s defense ranked No. 25 nationally pass defense, allowing 197.1 yards per game (though it is worth noting Marshall comes in at No. 26 on that list at 199.2 passing yards allowed per game). The Ragin’ Cajuns also come in at No. 11 nationally with 18.3 points allowed per game.
When Marshall’s offense clicks, the Herd has a very dangerous team. MU scored at least 35 points in five of its seven wins in 2021, so solving the ULL defense is a high priority going into Saturday’s bowl game.
“They have a great front seven and they’re built similarly to what we’re trying to build,” Huff said. “They do a good job forcing you to go the distance of the field.”
While on the Marshall sideline Huff will be coaching his first bowl game for the Thundering Herd, Louisiana will be breaking in a new head coach for his first-ever game in charge without an “interim” tag.
Billy Napier, the ultra-successful coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns, left the program to take the same job at Florida a few weeks ago. That opened the door for longtime ULL assistant and former Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Michael Desormeaux to be promoted to the top spot in the program.
Desormeaux has been an assistant at ULL for six seasons and prior to Napier’s arrival served as the team’s interim head coach in 2017. He was the only member of the previous staff retained by Napier at the time.
It is a unique opportunity for the Thundering Herd and Ragin’ Cajuns to get a sneak peek into what is to come when both programs are members of the Sun Belt Conference in the not-so-distant future. For Huff and the Herd, it’s a chance to see where they stack up against the best team in the conference in 2021 as well as a chance to see what the Ragin’ Cajuns will look like with a new coach at the helm. For Desormeaux and ULL it is an opportunity to see what Marshall will bring to the table when it joins the league.
“They’re a phenomenal opponent and over the last three seasons, they’ve been great,” Huff said. “It’s an opportunity to see where our next steps will be as we head to the Sun Belt.”